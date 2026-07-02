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“Israel’s” War Minister: We’re to Occupy Parts of Gaza, Lebanon and Syria Indefinitely

“Israel’s” War Minister: We’re to Occupy Parts of Gaza, Lebanon and Syria Indefinitely
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By Staff, Agencies 

“Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz announced that the entity will keep its troops in occupied areas of Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria indefinitely, describing the policy as necessary for “defending the borders.”

Speaking on Wednesday at a memorial ceremony for soldiers killed in the 2006 Lebanon War, Katz said there would be no "Israeli” withdrawal from southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed.

“Our policy for defending the borders of ‘Israel’ … is clear,” Katz said, reiterating that “The ‘Israeli’ army will not withdraw and will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza for an unlimited period of time.”

Katz also renewed an earlier warning to Iran, saying it would be struck with “full force” if it retaliated over “Israel’s” military aggression in Lebanon. 

Earlier, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated that “Israel’s” pursuit of “total victory” over Iran and its allied groups “never ends.”

Tehran has made an end to “Israeli” military operations in Lebanon one of its key conditions in the ongoing talks with the US.

Israel Syria Lebanon Gaza zionist entity zionist aggression war on lebanon Hezbollah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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