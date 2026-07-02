Pezeshkian: All US Talks Guided by Leader’s Directives

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that Iran would not yield to pressure or coercion, stressing that the country will continue strengthening its armed forces through all available means and remain committed to defending its homeland, political system, the Revolution, and its national interests.

Pezeshkian asserted that Iran is pressing ahead with efforts to rebuild its stockpiles and strengthen its economic infrastructure, while working in parallel to expand its ties with allied states and deepen cooperation across the region.

He added that unity among Islamic countries, anchored in shared interests, would deny any power the ability to threaten the region's security and stability, noting that regional states are increasingly aware of the value of cooperation, rapprochement, and closer mutual relations.

On the political front, Pezeshkian said Iran's meetings and negotiations are conducted strictly based on the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. "Had the Leader ordered that no meetings or negotiations take place, none would have been held," he said.

Pezeshkian's remarks come as Iranian and Qatari officials continue working to implement the memorandum of understanding [MoU] reached with Washington.

For his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied Wednesday that direct meetings had taken place between Iranian and US delegations in Doha, saying Iran's engagements there were confined to joint sessions with the Qatari and Pakistani delegations following up on the memorandum's implementation.

Gharibabadi said Iran had raised Washington's violation of its commitments on ending the war on Lebanon, insisting the memorandum's obligations form a single package that cannot be separated.

He announced an immediate communication channel would begin operating Thursday to monitor and report violations, alongside new working groups tasked with implementation.

The memorandum, signed June 17 through Qatari and Pakistani mediation, covers a full end to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, and the release of Tehran's frozen assets, with a 60-day window for a final agreement.