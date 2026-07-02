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Journalists’ Union Chief: Iran Rejected Direct US Talks in Doha

Journalists’ Union Chief: Iran Rejected Direct US Talks in Doha
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran turned down proposals for direct talks with the United States in Doha despite what Iran's journalists’ union chief Mashallah Shamsolvaezin described as unprecedented flexibility from Washington.

Shamsolvaezin said US officials repeatedly sought direct meetings with the Iranian delegation in Doha, aiming to overshadow the symbolism of the funeral of Iran's Leader martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

According to Shamsolvaezin, Iran rejected a Qatari- and Pakistani-mediated proposal for direct engagement with the US, despite what he described as unprecedented American flexibility during the indirect talks.

Iran's journalists’ union chief said the US had eased its stance on Iran's frozen assets, with funds in Qatari banks set to be released, and revealed plans for a US-Lebanon-Iran committee to oversee the ceasefire and the withdrawal of "Israeli" occupation forces from occupied areas.

On maritime security, Shamsolvaezin said the US opposed Iran's proposed Strait of Hormuz mechanism, while Tehran insisted conditions there would not return to the previous status quo.

The remarks came amid Qatar's Foreign Ministry saying Qatari and Pakistani mediators held separate Doha meetings with US and Iranian delegations, agreeing to continue talks after the funeral ceremonies for Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

 

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Last Update: 02-07-2026 Hour: 02:50 Beirut Timing

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