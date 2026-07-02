Trump: Iran–US Ties Progress After Doha Talks

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington and Tehran ties are improving, calling the latest indirect talks in Qatar productive and voicing optimism about efforts on Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the United States was "getting along very well" with Iran, adding that discussions in Doha had gone well.

"The denuclearization of Iran is moving along well," Trump claimed, despite the fact that Iran possesses no nuclear weapons, making such a process technically impossible.

"They've had very good meetings, and we'll see," he said.

He also remarked that Iran "has come a long way," adding, "I think they're fine."

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, US and Iranian representatives held indirect technical talks in the Qatari capital on Wednesday aimed at reaching understandings on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and securing a lasting ceasefire.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US envoy Steve Witkoff met Qatar’s prime minister ahead of the talks, while Qatar and Pakistan continued mediating without their direct participation.

Earlier, Mashallah Shamsolvaezin, head of Iran's Journalists Association, said Iran rejected repeated US proposals for direct talks in Doha, insisting on indirect engagement despite what he described as US flexibility, while Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed separate mediated meetings with both sides and agreement to continue talks after the funeral ceremonies for Iran’s Leader.