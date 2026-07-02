One Missing After US Navy Helicopter Crashes in Arabian Sea

By Staff, Agencies

A US Navy helicopter assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush crashed in the Arabian Sea, triggering an ongoing search and rescue operation for one missing crew member.

According to the US Fifth Fleet, the MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter went down at about 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 1, with four crew members on board.

Three of the crew were rescued shortly after the crash and are reported to be in stable condition aboard the carrier. The fourth crew member remains missing, and Navy aircraft and ships are continuing search efforts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. US Fifth Fleet said there is no indication that the incident resulted from hostile action.

The accident follows the loss of an Army Apache attack helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz early last month, which was reportedly brought down by Iranian fire. Although the missile failed to detonate, both pilots survived after making an emergency water landing and were later rescued. The incident was followed by a US search-and-rescue operation and retaliatory strikes.

The USS George H.W. Bush is currently deployed in the Arabian Sea as part of a mission aimed at deterring attacks on commercial shipping in the region. The carrier has maintained a relatively strong safety record in recent years, with few major incidents since a fatal flight deck accident in 2018.