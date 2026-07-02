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Egypt Condemns Somaliland Office in “Al-Quds”, Reaffirms Somalia Unity

Egypt Condemns Somaliland Office in “Al-Quds”, Reaffirms Somalia Unity
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By Staff, Agencies

Egypt reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, rejecting any unilateral steps that could undermine its statehood or violate its sovereignty.

During his meeting with Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi on the sidelines of the Korea–Africa Ministerial Meeting in Seoul, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed Cairo’s condemnation of Somaliland’s decision to open a representative office in “occupied al-Quds.”

He described the move as a “blatant violation” of international law and relevant UN resolutions, and a “direct affront to the legal and historical status of al-Quds.”

The Egyptian minister reiterated Egypt’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Somalia across economic, developmental, and security fields, highlighting the depth of historical relations between the two countries.

Abdelatty also stressed the importance of ensuring sufficient and sustainable funding for the African Union mission for support and stabilization in Somalia, enabling it to fulfill its mandate in supporting security, stability, and counterterrorism efforts.

For his part, the Somali foreign minister reviewed domestic developments in his country and the government’s efforts to enhance security and build state institutions.

He further expressed appreciation for Egypt’s continued support for Somalia at the political, security, and development levels.

In related meetings, the Egyptian foreign minister held separate talks with his counterparts from Cameroon and The Gambia.

They discussed strengthening economic, trade, and investment cooperation, as well as coordination on African and regional issues, particularly developments in the Sahel and efforts to support security, stability, and development across the continent.

Israel Palestine Egypt somalia africa mogadishu Somaliland

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