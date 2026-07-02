’Israeli’ Military Intel Shipment To Somalia Under UN Cover

By Staff, Agencies

A military shipment originating from the “Israeli” occupation entity was sent to Somalia under the designation of a United Nations office, according to senior regional strategic sources.

The sources revealed that a 1,000-kilogram consignment reportedly departed "Tel Aviv" for Mogadishu via Nairobi, arriving on 21 June, and was registered as being destined for a UN office.

They further stressed that the cargo consisted of an advanced communications system intended for military and intelligence use, revealing it was supplied by Mer Security and Communications, a company based in "Or Yehuda" in occupied Palestine.

The shipment was received by a United Nations office in Mogadishu, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on June 25 that the movement will take the initiative at any time to thwart "Israeli" activities on Somali soil and will not stand idly by in the face of "Israeli" expansion in the Horn of Africa, vowing continued coordination with allies for any new round of regional escalation.

The Ansarullah leader specifically addressed developments in Somalia, warning that "Israel" is seeking to establish a foothold there to control the strategic Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital maritime chokepoint through which much of the world's shipping traffic passes.

"We are monitoring with great concern the developments on the ground in Somalia and what the 'Israeli' enemy is doing to take control of the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab," he said.

Sayyed al-Houthi urged nations bordering the Red Sea to adopt a unified stance against "Israeli" activity in the region, warning that the group would not remain idle.

"We will take the initiative at any time to target any 'Israeli' activity on Somali soil," he asserted, calling on regional powers to support Somalia in facing the "Israeli" threat, stating it constitutes a violation of Somali sovereignty and a danger to the entire region.