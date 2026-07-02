Iran Warns US, “Israel” against Miscalculation ahead of Imam Khamenei’s Funeral

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s highest operational command unit has warned the United States, “Israel” and their allies against any "miscalculation," saying the country’s Armed Forces stand ready to give a "harsh and regretful" response to any threat or attack.

The commander of Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, issued the warning on Thursday in a message ahead of the funeral ceremonies for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who was martyred on February 28 at the onset of the US- “Israel” imposed war.

"In these historic ... days, which reflect the determination of Iranians to avenge their martyred Leader, we warn the enemies of the strong Iran, especially the United States, the Zionist entity and their regional and extra-regional accomplices, to avoid any miscalculation," Abdollahi said.

He added that Iran's adversaries should consider the "harsh and regretful reactions" that the country's Armed Forces would deliver in response to any threat or aggression against the country.

The commander, on behalf of all commanders and fighters of the Armed Forces, renewed allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, the martyred Imam Khamenei and all the martyrs who defended the country.

"We declare our full preparedness to safeguard the independence, security, and territorial integrity of the Islamic Iran and emphasize our unwavering obedience to the guidelines of his righteous successor, the Leader and Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei," the top commander emphasized.

He noted that Imam Khamenei’s martyrdom at the very beginning of the “criminal and terrorist” aggression by the US and “Israel” was a "heartbreaking tragedy and a painful sorrow" for the Muslim Ummah and freedom-loving people worldwide.

However, Abdollahi underlined that “the Leader's blood will further fortify Iran's dignity and independence.”

“The late Imam Khamenei succeeded in elevating Iran’s deterrent power to its peak by relying on God and trusting the faithful and revolutionary forces,” he stressed.

“The development of missile and drone power, strategic scientific advancements, the consolidation of national security, and the [promotion of the] spirit of ‘We Can’ are among the Leader's lasting honors,” the military commander reiterated.

He asserted that Iran’s high power consistently inflicted heavy costs on the enemies during the 12-day war in June 2025 and 40-day imposed war in late February despite their possession of the most advanced military equipment and hybrid warfare capabilities.

In parallel, the top general expressed confidence that the late Leader’s historic ideology regarding strengthening the resistance front and standing against domination has opened a “brilliant chapter in the history of Islam.”

According to the message, the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the General Staff of the Armed Forces called on the Iranian nation, particularly the young generation, to have an “enthusiastic, epic, and unprecedented” presence in the farewell, funeral, and burial ceremonies of the martyred Leader and his family members to display a lasting manifestation of Iranian unity.

Abdollahi stressed the importance of continuing the brilliant path of the late Imam Khamenei, safeguarding the Islamic Revolution’s achievements, strengthening the country’s defensive power and maintaining national unity and interests.