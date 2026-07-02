Iran Vows to Avenge Martyred Leader’s Pure Blood at The Right Time

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top security body confirmed that the perpetrators of the crimes against the martyred Leader and the Iranian people will face retribution "at the right time" at the hands of "righteous elements," as the country prepares for the funeral of the martyred Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

"The clenched fist of the martyred Leader at the moment of his ascension will remain an enduring symbol of Iran's national security doctrine," Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in a statement Wednesday.

Zolqadr, a veteran commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] appointed to the top security post on March 24 following the assassination of his predecessor Ali Larijani in a US-“Israeli” strike, issued the warning ahead of the funeral ceremonies.

"The file of avenging the pure blood of the Great Khamenei and the oppressed martyrs of Iran remains open," Zolqadr declared.

He further stated that "The perpetrators and those who ordered these crimes will, at the right time- which will not be long- face their just punishment at the hands of 'righteous elements.”

The Guardian Council, in a separate statement, emphasized that the enemy committed the "atrocious crime" with the false hope of breaking the will of the Iranian nation.

“But they did not know that the Leader's martyrdom itself would become a flame for resistance and a guide toward victory," the statement said.

The council described the funeral as a "historic turning point" in the resilience of the Islamic system, adding that the pure blood of the great Leader will illuminate the path of truth until final victory and further disappoint the arrogant front.

"The enemy's atrocious crime was intended to break the will of this nation," the statement mentioned. "But the Leader's martyrdom itself has become a flame for resistance and a guide toward victory."

The council also called on the Iranian people to attend the funeral procession in massive numbers, saying their presence will "once again demonstrate the indissoluble bond" between the nation and the Islamic Revolution.

"This funeral is not merely a mourning ceremony," the Guardian Council stressed.

"It is the manifestation of the faith and loyalty of a nation that, for years under the guidance of the Leader, has walked the path of dignity and resistance. This magnificent ceremony is a symbol of Iran's authority against the arrogant front and an opportunity to renew allegiance to the ideals of the Revolution."

The council further described the funeral as the "greatest public pledge of allegiance" to the new Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and urged the nation to send a message to the world that "with the ascension of their Leader and guide, they will not retreat from the path of guardianship, law and jihad."

"The Iranian people, with their massive presence, will demonstrate national solidarity and unity," the statement said. "They will send a message to the world that the martyrdom of the Leader has only strengthened the nation's resolve."