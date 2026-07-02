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The F-35 After Its Failure in Iran: Cracks in America’s Airpower
Infographic by Abir Qanso
This infographic documents the reported decline in the operational readiness of the US Air Force’s F-35 fleet following the war against Iran, highlighting maintenance challenges, supply shortages, and mounting questions over the sustainability of America’s most advanced combat aircraft.
The data indicates that only one in four US Air Force F-35s is fully mission-capable, with readiness rates reportedly falling from 38% in 2021 to 25% in 2026. The infographic attributes the decline to spare-parts shortages, dependence on private contractors, and delays in procurement, presenting these trends as evidence of broader structural weaknesses within the US military-industrial system.
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