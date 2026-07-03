Araghchi Slams CENTCOM Remarks After Bahrain Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized United States Central Command [CENTCOM] after it hosted a regional dialogue in Bahrain focused on what it claimed to be regional security.

Commenting on an X post by CENTCOM of a piece titled "CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain," Araghchi wrote on X: "Has CENTCOM brought security or insecurity to our region? The answer is clear.

"Equally, our Powerful Armed Forces have proven that outsiders cannot even protect themselves," he added.

He reiterated that regional security can only be guaranteed by West Asian nations without outside influence, saying "Peace in our region can only be sustained when comprehensive and inclusive, with no outside interference."

On July 1, CENTCOM announced that it led a so-called defense dialogue hosted by the Bahrain Defense Force for leaders from 12 nations.

The officials present at the talk included US CENTCOM Admiral Brad Cooper and senior military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and the Aden-based administration in Yemen.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional partners,” Cooper claimed. “The discussions underscored our shared commitment to regional security and stability.”

Despite US claims, its presence in West Asia has long been deemed a source of instability and insecurity for the people residing there.

In March, Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi said the US could not guarantee regional security, describing American power as "illusory" and arguing Washington was unable to protect even its own forces.

He called on regional nations to strengthen Islamic unity against what he described as US-led "disbelief, polytheism, and hypocrisy" alongside the "Israeli" entity.