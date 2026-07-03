Turkish FM Warns: ’Israeli’ Occupation Is a Burden Humanity Can No Longer Bear

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the "Israeli" occupation entity has become “a problem for the whole world” and “a burden that humanity can no longer bear,” drawing a sharp response from "Israeli" Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who accused Ankara of inciting genocide.

Fidan said in remarks on CNN Turk that Ankara would not change its position on "Israel", underlining that the occupation entity’s policies have placed it at the center of global concern.

“We do not intend to retreat from our position, 'Israel' is not only a problem for Turkey, it has become a problem for the whole world,” Fidan said, adding, “The 'Israeli' authorities have become a burden that humanity can no longer bear.”

He added that Turkey was among the first countries to halt trade relations with "Israel" in response to the ongoing war on Gaza.

“Our president stopped $10 billion trading with 'Israel' overnight. It is important to take a firm position and start doing something,” he said.

Fidan also called for broader international action against "Israel", saying the situation in Gaza had reached a point where global responsibility was unavoidable.

“'Israel' is not just Turkey’s problem, nor is it just the issue of our president,” Fidan said in the interview, according to subtitles shared later by Saar.

For his part, "Israeli" Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, whose entity is being tried for committing genocide in Gaza and has committed war crimes across the region, responded on X, condemning Fidan’s remarks and accusing him of incitement.

Saar said Fidan’s “sickening words are textbook incitement to genocide.”

He added, “Dehumanizing the Jewish people as an ‘unbearable burden’ is the classic, horrific language of history’s worst eliminationist regimes. The civilized world and Turkey’s NATO allies must unequivocally condemn this explicit call for the erasure of 'Israel'.”

This exchange reflects the severe geopolitical breakdown between Turkey and "Israel" amid the war on Gaza and the broader region. It underscores a strategic divergence where "Israeli" security circles increasingly view Ankara as a primary long-term challenge, prompting aggressive rhetoric.