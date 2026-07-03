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“Yedioth Ahronoth”: Proposed Lebanon Deal Grants “Israel” Major Political Victory
Translated by Al-Ahed News
A preliminary agreement between Lebanon and “Israel” represents an exceptional political achievement for the “Israeli” entity, according to an analysis published by the Hebrew newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth”, which argued that the proposed framework overwhelmingly serves “Israeli” interests at Lebanon’s expense.
Writing in the newspaper, Haim Goloventzitz said the agreement marks the first time an Arab state has effectively approved the indefinite “Israeli” occupation of its own territory, while tying any future developments to the Lebanese army’s ability to disarm the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah.
The columnist described the signing ceremony in Washington as a clear tactical victory for the “Israeli” entity, arguing that the proposed agreement grants “Israel” nearly all of its objectives without requiring meaningful concessions in return.
According to the report, the framework would allow “Israeli” forces to remain in the so-called “security zone” for an extended period, with the occupied area expected to remain an active battleground.
Goloventzitz further claimed that, under the proposed arrangement, “Israeli” forces would continue operating in the area with the approval of the Lebanese government, a scenario critics say would legitimize the ongoing occupation while placing pressure on the Lebanese resistance movement.
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