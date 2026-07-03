Zelensky: Ukraine Keeps Talks With US Negotiators Ongoing

By Staff, Agencies

As the Middle East shows signs of relative stabilization, reports suggested United States negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may resume mediation efforts on the Ukraine conflict, though no timeline has been set, TASS reported.

Speaking to reporters, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov remains in contact with the US envoys.

"Umerov and Kushner had a conversation yesterday and the day before yesterday, and so on," he said, expressing hope that the American negotiators would visit Ukraine.

This coincides with a statement by a White House official who said that US President Donald Trump will be pursuing a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, a White House official told AFP.

Responding to a Russian attack on Kiev, the official said the administration continues to prioritize diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

The official added that Trump and his national security team remain optimistic that a peace agreement can ultimately be reached despite the continuing conflict.

He further highlighted that the President and his team have worked very hard to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and he remains optimistic that we’ll ultimately get a peace deal done.

The remarks came after Russia launched a major overnight strike on Kiev, with Ukraine reporting damage and mass sheltering, while Moscow said it targeted defense-related sites.

The escalation underscores stalled ceasefire efforts despite ongoing diplomacy and renewed US-led pledges to end the conflict.

Ukraine urged faster air defence deliveries ahead of NATO summit in Ankara, where broader security and support for the war are expected to be key topics.