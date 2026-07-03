Palestinian Syndicate: “Israel” Defaming Martyred Journalists

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has dismissed "Israeli" occupation entity claims that journalists martyred in Gaza were not affiliated with the media.

The syndicate said journalists martyred since "Israel" launched its genocidal war on Gaza were carrying out documented journalistic work and were targeted while performing their professional responsibilities.

In a statement, the syndicate said "Israel" is attempting to justify the martyring of Palestinian journalists and avoid both legal and moral accountability.

"Israel" has repeatedly described journalists it has martyred as members of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 260 Palestinian journalists have been martyred since "Israel" launched its genocidal war in October 2023.

The Syndicate has repeatedly stressed that targeting journalists constitutes a war crime under Article 79 of the First Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions, which guarantees civilian protection to media workers.

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate has also constantly urged the formation of an independent international commission to investigate the targeting of journalists and called for the activation of International Criminal Court mechanisms to pursue accountability for war crimes.

It also appealed for cooperation with UNESCO and the International Federation of Journalists to establish safe corridors and protected zones for displaced media workers, while maintaining a comprehensive legal archive to support future judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continued heavy bombardment of several areas, including shelling north and east of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, as well as an additional strike targeting eastern Gaza City.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that the cumulative number of people martyred since the beginning of the "Israeli" genocide on October 7, 2023, has reached 73,074, alongside 173,537 injuries.