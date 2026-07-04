Farewell Ceremony for Imam Khamenei Begins in Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has begun at Tehran's Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla, drawing massive crowds of mourners in a historic display of national unity.

The event, which started in the first hours of Saturday, has transformed the Mosalla into a sea of grief and devotion as millions gather for a final farewell to the martyred Leader.

According to the headquarters for the commemoration of the martyred Leader's ascension, the farewell ceremony will continue through Sunday at the Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

The main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for Monday.

Funeral ceremonies will also be held in Qom on Tuesday, and in Mashhad on Thursday, where the Leader will be laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Special farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader will also take place in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, according to the organizers.

On Friday, official tributes were paid by heads of state, dignitaries from various countries, and religious leaders from around the world in Tehran.

The massive public turnout has been described as both a final farewell to the martyred Leader and a renewal of allegiance to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, Islam, and the martyrs, symbolizing the nation's commitment to dignity, independence, and resistance.

Imam Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-“Israeli” aggression against Iran on February 28.

The aggression, which also claimed the lives of senior officials and countless ordinary civilians, prompted Iran to respond by staging at least 100 decisive and successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and “Israeli” targets. The reprisal prompted the United States to announce a unilateral ceasefire on April 7.