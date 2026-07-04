’Israeli’ Ambassador: Lebanon Deal Not Tied to Withdrawal

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said the framework agreement with Lebanon is tied to developments on the ground rather than a withdrawal timeline, adding that the deal's main objective is the dismantling of Hezbollah.

According to the "Jerusalem" Post, Leiter noted that "Israel" would not withdraw from the security zone in southern Lebanon until the Lebanese army establishes full control over areas south of the Litani River and until Hezbollah no longer maintains an armed presence in the region, effectively reaffirming the continued "Israeli" occupation of southern Lebanon under current security arrangements.

Speaking on the Jewish People Policy Institute’s podcast on Thursday, Leiter said he had led "Israel’s" delegation in negotiations with Lebanon that produced the current framework agreement.

"The focus of the agreement is the dismantling of Hezbollah, not Israel’s withdrawal," Leiter said, underscoring "Israel's" central objective guiding its imposition in the agreement.

In parallel, the "Israeli" ambassador also warned that statements by "Israeli" politicians could negatively affect "Israel’s" standing in Washington, suggesting that inconsistent messaging may complicate diplomatic coordination with the US.

A recent report by Politico, citing multiple sources, found that "Israel" is reportedly losing its long-standing “special ally” status with the US as Washington grows increasingly frustrated with its recent actions.

This came after US Vice President JD Vance stated that "Israel" has “almost no friends in the world” and should carefully consider its actions toward allies.

An unnamed ally of Vance was cited as saying the vice president was echoing President Donald Trump’s recent private and public frustration with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the report, the issue goes beyond Vance himself and reflects an emerging political environment in Washington in which "Israel’s" status as a uniquely privileged US ally is reportedly being reassessed.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s framework agreement with “Israel” continues to face broad political and public rejection, with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri describing it as an “agreement of discord” that favors the occupation entity.

Berri warned against efforts to provoke conflict between the Lebanese army and the Resistance, stressing the need to preserve civil peace.

For his part, Netanyahu described the Washington framework agreement with Lebanon as a “historic achievement” for “Israel,” saying it would allow the occupation forces to maintain a presence in parts of Lebanon and continue operations there.

He also claimed the agreement includes pilot zones to test Hezbollah’s disarmament and said any withdrawal would begin from designated areas.