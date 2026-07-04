Iranian Officials, World Leaders and Delegations Pay Tribute to Martyred Leader

By Staff, Agencies

Top Iranian officials, heads of state, foreign dignitaries, and high-ranking delegations from across the world have paid their respects to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In a solemn and historic ceremony unfolded at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Friday, heads of the three branches of the Iranian government along with presidents, parliamentary speakers, special envoys, scholars, religious intellectuals, and thinkers from diverse backgrounds from across the globe paid their respects to the late Imam Khamenei.

Iranian officials and their families, representatives of religious minorities, families of martyrs of the resistance front and Arab tribal leaders also joined the solemn tribute.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje'i and Chairman of Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani were present in the ceremonies.

The presence of dignitaries from different world countries underscored the profound impact of the martyred Leader's legacy, not only within Iran and the Muslim world but also among freedom-seekers and justice advocates worldwide.

Turkmenistan’s chairman of the People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief General Asim Munir and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani were among foreign dignitaries who paid their respects to the late Ayatollah Khamenei.

Parliament speakers of Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, foreign ministers of Nicaragua, Congo and Burkina Faso, president of Egypt’s Senate, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, and Omani parliament speaker also paid tribute to the martyred Leader.

Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Council Nurlan Yermekbayev, secretary general of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and deputy secretary general of Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] were among other senior officials who paid their respects to late Ayatollah Khamenei.

Deputy chairman of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah's political council, Turkey’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji, head of the Hamas leadership council, Kazakhstan foreign minister, Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa, Pakistan’s Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Cuba's Minister of Higher Education Walter Baluja García, Namibia's Minister of Presidential Affairs Charles Mubita, the Speaker of Qatar's Shura Council, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress He Wei and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, and special representatives of Serbia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Tanzania, and Thailand also attended the ceremonies.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Friday that delegations from nearly 100 countries, along with public figures and civil society groups, would attend the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader.

"We have high-level delegations from neighboring countries. At least eight heads of government, including presidents or prime ministers, and parliamentary speakers from 12 countries will attend," Baghaei said. "Many other countries will be represented at the level of foreign ministers, other ministers, or special envoys."

He added that public groups and prominent figures from around 100 countries would also participate in the ceremony.

Baghaei said official delegations, public figures and members of parliament from Eastern European countries would attend the farewell ceremony. However, he said countries in Europe that had officially supported the military aggression by “Israel” and the United States against Iran had not been invited to attend the ceremony.

The tribute ceremony marked one of the largest international gatherings in Iran since the martyrdom of the Leader, reflecting the deep respect and admiration he commanded across political, religious, and cultural spheres.

The multi-day funeral is expected to draw between 15 and 20 million mourners, according to Iranian officials.

Ceremonies will continue on Saturday and Sunday with the body lying in state at the Grand Mosalla before a funeral procession through Tehran on Monday. Further rites are scheduled in the holy city of Qom, followed by ceremonies in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf in Iraq, before burial in Mashhad on July 9.