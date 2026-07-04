“Israel” Hits Strategic Failure in Iran War Amid Stalled US Talks

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" officials and security experts are increasingly describing the war on Iran as a “total strategic failure,” as stalled United States-Iran talks shift attention from Iran’s nuclear program to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to "Israeli" assessments, Washington's inability to secure the kind of agreement it initially sought from Tehran reflects deeper strategic miscalculations made during and after the aggression.

As diplomatic efforts continue, many in "Israel" believe the war has ultimately left its strategic position weaker than before the escalation began.

According to reports, the shift in US-Iran talks toward issues such as freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz has sharpened "Israeli" concerns that the core objectives of the war were not achieved.

In this context, "Israeli" officials argue that the evolving negotiations signal a broader repositioning of priorities that does not align with "Israel’s" original strategic goals.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Iran possesses nuclear weapons and said “Israel” was forced to act militarily to prevent an existential threat, while his opponents accused him of manipulating public opinion ahead of upcoming elections.

He further added that “Israel” would continue to block Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons under his leadership.

However, critics, including senior military and political figures, have challenged this narrative. Former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot said, "Iran never obtained nuclear weapons. I'm well aware of all the intelligence . . . Netanyahu is inventing a reality, manufacturing threats, and that's how he frightens the 'Israeli' public".

In the same context, reports said former prime minister Naftali Bennett also rejected Netanyahu’s remarks, calling them "a lie" and accusing him of "reverse-engineering history".

Notably, Iranian officials have repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons, saying the country’s nuclear program is purely peaceful and has even been subject to a religious ruling prohibiting such arms. Iran is also a member of the NPT, while “Israel” is not.

At the same time, the dispute over Iran’s nuclear capabilities has deepened political divisions in “Israel,” with analysts pointing to both intelligence disagreements and internal rifts within the security establishment.

While officials maintain Iran has not achieved full weaponization despite advances in enrichment, a former senior military official stated that most intelligence agencies assess Iran is still months away from developing a deliverable warhead.

In parallel, tensions between “Israel” and elements of the US administration have reportedly increased amid stalled talks with Tehran, including reports that “Israel” considered targeting senior Iranian officials involved in negotiations.

According to The New York Times, US officials believed Iran’s foreign minister and parliament speaker may have been potential targets during sensitive ceasefire talks, prompting warnings to Tehran, though an "Israeli" source dismissed the report as “ridiculous.” Despite denials, some "Israeli" officials are said to be seeking increased US pressure on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz has become a key focus in US-Iran talks, with "Israeli" officials saying the agenda has shifted away from Iran’s nuclear program. A senior diplomatic source called it a “strategic failure” that also affects other regional fronts, including Lebanon.

Domestically, Netanyahu faces rising domestic pressure ahead of elections over his failure to secure a “total victory” over Iran and its allies. A diplomatic source said he is trying to reframe the situation for his political base, while analysts note that ongoing wars in Lebanon and Gaza continue to shape “Israel’s” strategic outlook.

Ultimately, the debate over Iran is shaping “Israel’s” election narrative, with Netanyahu seeking to reframe public focus amid ongoing regional wars.

Critics say this reflects a political strategy to reshape perceptions of past intelligence, while analysts note Iran has advanced enrichment but has not developed a deployable nuclear weapon, a process estimated to take 12–18 months.