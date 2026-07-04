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Imam of the Oppressed: The Guardian of Hezbollah’s Resistance

Imam of the Oppressed: The Guardian of Hezbollah’s Resistance
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By Al-Ahed News

More than a political leader, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei was regarded by millions as a guide, a protector and a steadfast supporter of the Resistance.

This rare footage captures Imam Khamenei alongside the martyred Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and senior leaders of Hezbollah. It stands as a testament to a relationship forged through faith, steadfastness and a shared commitment to the path of resistance.

This video reflects on his enduring bond with Hezbollah and the legacy he leaves behind in the hearts of those who followed his path.

 

Iran SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah ImamKhamenei

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Last Update: 04-07-2026 Hour: 03:43 Beirut Timing

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