Hezbollah MP Raad Reflects on the Leadership and Legacy of Martyr Imam Khamenei

Edited by Al-Ahed News, Khamenei.ir

On the occasion of the farewell, funeral and burial ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family, Khamenei.ir interviewed Hajj Mohammad Raad, Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament. During the interview, Raad reflected on Ayatollah Khamenei’s personal qualities, his leadership of the Islamic Republic, his role in supporting the Resistance Front and the Palestinian Cause, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Throughout the interview, Raad described Imam Khamenei as a leader whose faith, resilience and strategic vision shaped not only Iran but also resistance movements across the region. He also shared personal memories that, in his view, revealed the Leader’s unwavering commitment to unity, justice and supporting the oppressed.

At the outset of the interview, Raad acknowledged that speaking about Imam Khamenei was no easy task, describing him as one of the most influential figures in the contemporary history of Islam and the Muslim world.

“The reality is that speaking about a great figure in the history of Islam and the Muslim world, particularly in their contemporary political history, such as the Leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, is among the most difficult of tasks.”

He said every aspect of the Leader’s personality reflected exceptional qualities, citing “the certainty and steadfastness of his faith, the coherence of his thought, his kindness and compassion toward the oppressed, his unwavering commitment to enduring principles and values, and his faithful guardianship of the testament of Imam Khomeini.”

According to Raad, Imam Khamenei embodied honesty and trustworthiness in governance by strengthening the institutions of the Islamic Republic and presenting what he described as an ideal model of government rooted in Islamic principles. He added that the Leader combined the qualities of an eminent Islamic jurist, a capable administrator and strategist, and a leader with a deep understanding of the political realities of his time.

Raad stressed that despite decades of political pressure and external threats, Imam Khamenei never wavered in his convictions.

“Threats did not frighten him, nor did psychological warfare or intimidation have any effect on him. He remained steadfast, firmly convinced through certainty, faith and unwavering belief that anyone who perseveres in defending what is rightfully theirs will ultimately defeat their enemy and secure great achievements for their people and nation.”

Reflecting on Imam Khamenei’s leadership of the Islamic Republic, Raad said one of the Leader’s defining achievements was guiding Iran through nearly five decades of continuous confrontation while preserving its independence and strengthening its institutions.

He argued that despite repeated conspiracies and pressure directed against Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic emerged from every challenge stronger and more resilient. According to Raad, the Leader remained focused on establishing justice, defending truth, preventing foreign interference in Muslim affairs and building a society governed by divine principles.

Raad also criticized what he described as the international community’s selective approach to human rights, arguing that major powers often speak of justice while remaining silent when weaker nations are subjected to occupation and oppression.

Speaking about Iran’s confrontation with the United States and the “Israeli” entity, Raad said Imam Khamenei demonstrated that perseverance could overcome even the strongest adversaries.

“The confrontation between the Islamic Republic and the ‘Great Satan’—the United States—and its ‘rabid dog,’ the Zionist regime, revealed that the prestige of the United States was largely an illusion. America emerged from this conflict defeated. It failed to achieve its objectives.”

He argued that recent events exposed what he described as the limits of American and “Israeli” power, while showing that Iran was able to preserve its independence and defend its national interests.

Raad also highlighted Imam Khamenei’s lifelong commitment to supporting oppressed peoples, saying it remained one of the Leader’s defining principles.

Rather than limiting this commitment to speeches, he said Imam Khamenei transformed it into practical policies by supporting resistance movements and assisting nations seeking justice and self-determination.

“Support for the oppressed, support for Muslims, and support for oppressed peoples were principles that never left the Leader’s mind or thinking. Rather, they remained constant concerns that he transformed into practical programs aimed at assisting and supporting peoples and anti-imperialist movements.”

According to Raad, these efforts shaped the Islamic Republic’s image throughout the Muslim world and reflected Imam Khamenei’s belief that defending the oppressed was both a religious and humanitarian responsibility.

Turning to the Leader’s martyrdom, Raad described the loss as one that extends far beyond Iran.

“The loss and martyrdom of our Leader and Wali Al-Faqih, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, may God sanctify his soul, is an irreparable loss for us.”

He said the Leader’s passing would be felt throughout the Islamic Ummah and among resistance movements across the region. Reflecting on the relationship between Imam Khamenei and Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Raad said the martyred Hezbollah Secretary General was one of the greatest examples of someone shaped by the Leader’s intellectual and spiritual guidance.

According to Raad, Sayyed Nasrallah’s complete confidence in Imam Khamenei’s judgment reflected the trust and devotion the Leader inspired in those around him.

Speaking about Palestine, Raad argued that Imam Khamenei played a decisive role in keeping the Palestinian Cause alive during periods when many believed it was being sidelined.

“Had it not been for his presence and his unwavering insistence on supporting the Palestinian Cause, that cause would have disappeared more than a quarter of a century ago. Yet he continually breathed new life into it, called people to jihad and steadfastness, and kept hope alive in the hearts of Palestinian fighters so that they would remain firm in confronting the Zionist occupation.”

Raad also argued that the confrontation with the “Israeli” entity shattered what he described as its long-cultivated image of military superiority after it failed to achieve its objectives against Iran.

Reflecting on Imam Khamenei’s leadership inside Iran, Raad said preserving national unity was always among the Leader’s highest priorities.

He recalled Imam Khamenei’s Friday Prayer sermon during the unrest of 2009, saying he would never forget the emotion in the Leader’s voice as he addressed Imam Al-Mahdi [AJ].

“I am powerless. I have done everything within my ability. The Islamic Republic belongs to you; administer it as you see fit.”

According to Raad, those words reflected Imam Khamenei’s complete sincerity, humility and unwavering concern for preserving the unity of the Iranian people. He said the Leader consistently taught that political competition has its place, but national unity must always come first because it guarantees the unity and strength of the country.

Raad also shared a personal memory from a period of tension between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. During a meeting with Imam Khamenei, he recalled, the Leader repeatedly urged both sides to preserve their unity.

“Preserve your unity. Never allow yourselves to fight one another and give your enemies cause to rejoice over your divisions.”

Raad said those words became a guiding principle that helped strengthen cooperation between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, adding that they continue to reap the benefits of that advice today.

He also recalled another meeting around 2002, when resistance leaders feared that international initiatives would eliminate the Palestinian Cause. After listening carefully to their concerns, Imam Khamenei responded with optimism.

“There is no reason for concern. We perform our duty, and it is God who directs affairs.”

The Leader then quoted a saying of the Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]:

“Be more hopeful for what you do not expect than for what you do expect. Moses went out seeking fire for his family, but he returned as a prophet.”

Raad said those words remained with him throughout the years and served as a reminder that believers must fulfill their responsibilities while trusting in God’s wisdom.

Discussing Imam Khamenei’s approach to governance, Raad said the Leader paid close attention to long-term national development. Every year, he explained, Imam Khamenei would announce a guiding theme that set priorities for government institutions, with particular emphasis on strengthening the economy, expanding industrial production, promoting scientific research and achieving technological self-sufficiency.

According to Raad, the Leader believed genuine independence required Iran to avoid dependence on foreign powers in strategic fields, thereby preventing external actors from using economic or technological needs as tools of political pressure.

Raad said Iran’s resilience during recent wartime conditions—including its military preparedness, institutional effectiveness, economic management and national solidarity—was the result of decades of Imam Khamenei’s leadership and strategic planning.

Concluding the interview, Raad described Imam Khamenei’s legacy as one that extends far beyond politics. He said the Leader devoted his speeches, writings, sermons and directives to nurturing generations committed to faith, justice, resistance against oppression, scientific progress and confidence in attaining their legitimate rights.

“One could speak about him at great length; indeed, thousands of volumes could be written about his life and legacy.”

Raad concluded by praying for God’s mercy upon the martyred Leader and expressing hope that Muslims and resistance movements would remain steadfast in following the path of justice, unity and resistance that Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei devoted his life to advancing.