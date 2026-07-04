“Israeli” Occupation Delayed Majdal Zoun Blast Until Lebanon Signature Secured

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" media reported that "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out a large explosion in the southern Lebanese village of Majdal Zoun after Lebanon signed the widely rejected United States-brokered "Israeli"-Lebanese agreement.

According to the "Makor Rishon" newspaper on Saturday, the IOF transported tons of explosives into a tunnel beneath Majdal Zoun before carrying out one of the largest demolitions in the town, which flattened the area, dramatically altered the town's landscape, and split it into two.

Occupation troops were reportedly instructed to delay the explosion until the framework agreement between Lebanon and "Israel" was signed. After the finalization of the framework, the IOF were given the green light to proceed with the aggression.

The announcement of the trilateral framework agreement was met with widespread protests across several Lebanese regions, alongside mounting political and popular condemnation.

Lebanon's top officials and lawmakers condemned the text as asymmetric and one that entrenches and legitimizes occupation, particularly as the "Israeli" leadership explicitly states its intention to remain in South Lebanon and allow its forces to operate freely, referring to extrajudicial targeting of Lebanese residents.

In a recent revelation, "Israeli" Channel 12 reported that the agreement formalized and signed by Lebanon and “Israel” was accompanied by a security annex that remains classified at the Lebanese government's request.

Channel 12 reported that the agreement stipulates a clear commitment by both Lebanon and the "Israeli" occupation entity that no measures will be implemented according to fixed timelines, but rather contingent upon the verification of specific field conditions.

In other words, "Israeli" withdrawal would not be automatic, and any pullout would depend on what “Israel” defines as “ground success", based on its own assessments.

The channel claimed that pilot zones on Lebanese grounds would not be expanded in the foreseeable future without "Israeli" approval, noting that the two areas that were recently declared remain the only ones authorized.

Froun and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah were declared pilot zones, although both contain no "Israeli" presence, further exposing "Israel's" charade and intent on remaining in Lebanon.

Channel 12 further reported that official Lebanese authorities have granted “Israel” approval for freedom of action within the so-called “Yellow Line”, an area that includes dozens of sovereign villages and towns, whose residents were and continue to be forcibly displaced.