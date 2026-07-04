Between the Sayyed and the Imam… A Bond beyond Words

By Fatima Salameh

From the very first moment the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was announced, many began asking the same question: What if the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had been there to hear the devastating news? How would he have borne such an immense loss? How heavy would this tragedy have weighed upon the heart of the Sayyed of the Resistance?

These questions are not born of fleeting emotion but of a deep appreciation for the extraordinary bond that united the Sayyed and the Imam over the course of decades. It was a relationship forged through mutual trust, grounded in shared principles, and strengthened on the battlefields of jihad and in steadfast positions. Sayyed Nasrallah regarded Imam Khamenei as both his leader and religious authority, while the Imam viewed the martyred Sayyed as an exceptional leader who carried the banner of the Resistance with unwavering faith, until his name became synonymous with dignity, steadfastness, and honor.

Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem eloquently captured the essence of this extraordinary relationship in an interview with Al-Ahed News, conducted just months ago. He shed light on its emotional, organizational, and spiritual dimensions, saying:

“His Eminence, the Most Exalted Sayyed [may Allah be pleased with him], was utterly devoted in his love for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei [may Allah prolong his blessed life]. He eagerly awaited every word from him, followed his speeches closely, reflected on them, drew guidance from them, and would often repeat them before his brothers and the public. The Leader, in turn, reciprocated that love and held a firm conviction in the role, merit, and distinguished stature of His Eminence Sayyed Hassan [may Allah be pleased with him].”

Sheikh Qassem also noted that “the Leader, Imam Khamenei, had absolute confidence in the Sayyed- in his sound judgment, his experience, and the correctness of his positions. The bond between them represented the highest degree of faith-based, jihadi, and practical partnership.”

The first close and direct contact between the Imam and the Sayyed dates back to 1986, when Sayyed Nasrallah had the opportunity to meet Imam Khamenei on numerous occasions. Those encounters proved pivotal in shaping his deep understanding of the Imam’s character and methodology. Reflecting on that period, Sayyed Nasrallah said:

“My personal and direct acquaintance with His Eminence Imam Khamenei dates back to 1986. The many meetings I had with him allowed me to become familiar with his ideas, views, intellectual foundations, way of thinking, approach to analyzing events, and his method of leadership, administration, and decision-making, in addition to the remarkable moral qualities he embodies.”

This familiarity was not merely intellectual or political; it grew into a profound emotional bond. In private gatherings, Sayyed Nasrallah would express the depth of that attachment with words that spoke volumes about the relationship he shared with the Imam. He would often say to those around him:

“May my Lord take years from my life and grant them to the Leader.”

It was a heartfelt expression of the love, loyalty, and unwavering devotion that defined his relationship with Imam Khamenei.

From this perspective, the relationship between the two men was never merely that of two leaders. Rather, it stood as a model of brotherhood, unity of path and purpose, and a bond shaped by sacrifice before words, and immortalized by loyalty above all else.

In this context, the Sayyed described the Imam in the following terms:

“From my own knowledge, and after continuous observation and reviewing numerous testimonies, we can say that we are in the presence of a great Imam in leadership, piety, jurisprudence, and ijtihad. We are in the presence of an Imam who possesses a comprehensive and profound vision built upon multiple foundations: first, intellectual frameworks; second, an understanding of needs and problems; third, awareness of available capabilities; and fourth, knowledge of appropriate solutions aligned with fundamental principles. Therefore, we find that he approaches all events, developments, and issues with clarity and depth based on this comprehensive vision. And with all the different groups he meets, regardless of their specialization, you find yourself before a leader who encompasses the subject with the insight of an expert, even in its details, speaking about it as a specialist and presenting a new vision.”

In parallel, the Imam’s words about His Eminence remain vividly present, as he said following his martyrdom: “My brother, my dear one, my source of pride, the eloquent voice of the peoples of the region, and the shining jewel of Lebanon.”

His description of him as “the shining jewel of Lebanon” was not merely a literary expression, but rather a testimony that encapsulated the martyred Sayyed’s place in the Imam’s conscience, reflecting the depth of the appreciation he received on both the leadership and human levels.

As for the grief over the Sayyed of the Resistance, the Imam described it as being “of the same essence as the mourning for the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussein [peace be upon him].” This expression reflects the depth of the calamity and the magnitude of the loss, while also revealing the exceptional status the martyred Sayyed held in the Imam’s heart and conscience.

In the condolence statement addressed to the great Islamic Ummah, the Imam described the Sayyed as a great mujahid, a bearer of the banner of Resistance in the region, a virtuous religious scholar, and a wise political leader. He also referred to him as the dear Sayyed of the Resistance, who had earned the reward of decades of jihad in the path of God and endured its hardships through a sacred battle. He was martyred while actively engaged in planning the defense of innocent civilians in the southern suburb of Beirut, their destroyed homes, and their loved ones who had been torn apart.

According to Imam Khamenei, the Islamic world has lost a great figure, the Resistance front has lost a prominent standard-bearer, and Hezbollah in Lebanon has lost an unrivaled leader. Yet the blessings of his decades-long planning and struggle will never come to an end. The Imam considered that the foundation laid by the Sayyed in Lebanon, and through which he guided the other centers of Resistance, would not only endure after his absence, but would grow stronger and more resilient by the blessing of his blood and the blood of the other martyrs.