IRG Navy Chief Pledges Revenge For Martyred Leader

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy, Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei, warned the United States and the Zionist entity that revenge for the martyrdom of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei is near, pledging that Iran's Armed Forces will steadfastly pursue his path.

In a message released on Saturday, Admiral Ali Azmaei paid tribute to the late Leader, describing him as a steadfast symbol of patience, insight and Resistance whose legacy and ideals would continue to inspire the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah.

The commander said divine retribution against the "terrorist United States" and the "illegitimate Zionist entity" for the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is not far away.

He condemned the martyring of Imam Khamenei, saying it had been carried out by the "most evil criminals" out of fear of his spiritual authority, unwavering resolve and influential leadership.

The IRG Navy commander's statement came as hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Musalla for the farewell ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Participants, many carrying "Ya Litharat al-Hussein" flags, repeatedly chanted calls for revenge while renewing their pledge of allegiance to the Leader's successor.

The ceremony followed a tribute attended a day earlier by senior foreign delegations from dozens of countries and international organizations.