Iran Intelligence Ministry Pledges Revenge For Martyred Leader’s Blood

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence pledged to avenge the blood of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, saying the pain felt by the Iranian people and freedom supporters around the world will only be healed through retribution against the perpetrators.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said the Iranian nation has been in mourning for over four months following the martyrdom of the Leader.

“The bloodthirsty American-Zionist enemy committed the greatest crime and terrorist conspiracy of contemporary history in this great tragedy,” the statement read.

“The wounded hearts of the brave Iranian people and freedom lovers worldwide will find no relief or solace except through avenging the perpetrators of this crime,” the ministry said, adding that “according to divine promise, this retribution and punishment will be realized.”

The statement emphasized that the Intelligence Ministry’s operatives, in honoring the martyred Leader and the other martyrs of his household, call on the martyr-loving Iranian nation to participate in the epic farewell ceremony for their martyred Imam.

They also reaffirmed their covenant with the Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei and the Iranian people to avenge the blood of the martyred Leader and the martyrs of the last two US-"Israeli" aggressions against Iran.

Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-"Israeli" aggression against Iran on February 28.

The farewell ceremony will be held on Saturday and will continue through Sunday at the Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla, whereas the main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for Monday.

Funeral ceremonies will also be held in Qom on Tuesday, and in Mashhad on Thursday, where the Leader will be laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Special farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader will also take place in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, according to the organizers.

On Friday, official tributes were paid by heads of state, dignitaries from various countries, and religious leaders from around the world in Tehran.