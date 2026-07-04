Gaza Death Toll Continues to Rise Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that hospitals across the Gaza Strip received 16 martyrs and 16 injured civilians over the past 48 hours as “Israeli” attacks on the enclave continued.

According to the ministry's daily statistical update, the fatalities include six newly reported martyrs, one person who succumbed to previous injuries, and nine bodies recovered from beneath the rubble.

The ministry said that since the October 11, 2025, ceasefire, the number of Palestinians martyred has risen to 1,066, while 3,445 others have been injured. It added that 797 bodies have been recovered during the same period.

The overall death toll from the “Israeli” war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 73,090 martyrs, with 173,553 people injured, according to official figures released by the ministry.

Meanwhile, heavy gunfire and artillery shelling were reported across several areas of the Gaza Strip during the early hours of Saturday as “Israeli” occupation forces intensified their military operations.

Field reports indicated that “Israeli” military vehicles opened heavy fire east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, while artillery shelling also targeted the same area.