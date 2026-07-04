Trump Revives Mount Rushmore Speculation During Anniversary Visit

By Staff, Agencies

South Dakota, US President Donald Trump visited Mount Rushmore on the eve of the United States' 250th anniversary, renewing speculation over his long-standing interest in being included among the four presidents carved into the national monument, according to The Washington Post.

Speaking beneath the granite sculptures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, Trump described Mount Rushmore as a symbol of the nation's “timeless” and “eternal” character.

Although Trump did not explicitly call for his likeness to be added to the monument, White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers said there would be “no better addition” than the 45th and 47th president.

The visit marked Trump's first appearance at Mount Rushmore since 2020, when he delivered a speech focused on law and order during his presidential campaign.

According to The Washington Post, Trump's remarks are part of a pattern dating back to 2017, when he joked during a rally in Ohio that he “should” ask whether he would one day appear on Mount Rushmore, before saying he would not do so to avoid negative media coverage.

The newspaper also noted that Trump has continued making similar references in interviews and on social media, including recent Truth Social posts featuring digitally altered images depicting his face alongside the monument's existing presidential carvings.

The report added that Trump reportedly displays a sculpture portraying himself beside Abraham Lincoln at his Mar-a-Lago residence, a gift from Kristi Noem during her tenure as governor of South Dakota.