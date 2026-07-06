Qalibaf Receives Lebanon, Yemen Resistance Representatives

By Staff, Agencies

A Hezbollah delegation told Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, during their meeting in Tehran, that Iranian intervention compelled the United States and the "Israeli" occupation to implement the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU], ending the war on Lebanon.

The delegation also told Qalibaf that “through the blessing of Iranian leadership and the loyalty of our brothers in Lebanon, Lebanon has become the first country to force the Zionist entity to retreat.”

The outcome of the recent confrontation, they said, reflected coordinated Resistance efforts supported by Iran, emphasizing the role of regional alignment in shaping battlefield developments.

The remarks were made during discussions held on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony, where regional political and military developments were also addressed.

In response, Qalibaf stressed that “there are principled red lines in the Islamabad agreement,” noting that “the allies of the Islamic Republic within the Resistance Front and Lebanon are among the most important of these.”

He added: “We maintained principled lines in the negotiations, and one of these lines concerns the Resistance Front and Lebanon,” explaining that “Iran had fundamentally insisted, before signing the agreement, on including the principle of stopping the war against Iran’s allies in the Resistance Front.”

Qalibaf also affirmed that “Hezbollah’s struggle in the recent war proved to the world the close interconnection between Resistance factions and Iran.”

Separately, Qalibaf met with the Yemeni Deputy President Al-Nuaimi, where he reiterated that Iran and the Axis of Resistance have stood in confrontation against the US and "Israel".

He said efforts must be made to bring Islamic countries closer together and free them from the dominance of the US and "Israel".

Qalibaf also stated that the Ansarullah movement and the Yemeni people have withstood measures he described as contrary to international law and the injustice of arrogant powers.

He further said that in the latest understanding, the US and "Israel" were compelled to acknowledge Iran’s allies within the Axis of Resistance, describing the agreement as a defeat for the US and an achievement for the Axis of Resistance, both militarily and politically.

He added that the Americans and "Israelis" were unable to achieve their objectives in the war and ultimately requested a ceasefire through mediators.