Netanyahu Says ’Israel’ Has Allies Beyond US, Cites India

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the occupation entity enjoys strong international partnerships beyond the United States, pointing to India as a key supporter while describing Washington as its closest ally.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said the "Israeli" occupation entity has "some other friends," citing India and claiming it enjoys "tremendous support" there.

His remarks underscore expanding diplomatic and strategic ties between "Israel" and New Delhi in recent years.

At the same time, Netanyahu stressed that the US remains "Israel’s" most important partner, describing US President Donald Trump as "Israel’s" strongest supporter in the White House.

“Trump remains the greatest friend in the White House that 'Israel' has ever had,” he said.

Netanyahu’s comments came after US Vice President JD Vance stated that the US is "Israel’s" most powerful ally globally, while also suggesting that President Trump is uniquely sympathetic to "Israel" among world leaders.

Netanyahu said he respected Vance but noted that the two sides do not always agree on all issues, reflecting occasional differences within the broader US–"Israel" relationship.

Yesterday, Trump stated that Benjamin Netanyahu “knows who the boss is,” as reported by Axios.

He added, “We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is,” presenting the interaction as a sign of close alignment between the two leaders.

The comments came as reports indicated Netanyahu may visit the White House in the coming weeks for talks expected to focus on Iran and broader regional tensions.

Trump also said that Iran-related negotiations had been temporarily paused due to funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, without giving a timeline for when talks might resume.

Despite projecting close coordination, the US and the "Israeli" occupation entity remain at odds over post-war strategy toward Iran, with reported disagreements over shifting US priorities and differing assessments of recent confrontations.

Nonetheless, the two sides are expected to reaffirm their alliance during the upcoming White House meeting despite ongoing strategic friction.