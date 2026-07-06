Sanaa Vows to End “Aggression”, Lift Yemen Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

The Foreign Ministry of the Sanaa government said the Yemeni people and state institutions have decided to end the aggression and break the blockade, stressing they “will not retreat from that decision, regardless of the cost.”

In a statement, the ministry added that Yemen remains in the early stages of breaking the blockade, calling on "the Saudi regime to recognize the seriousness of the Armed Forces' statement regarding the restoration of Yemen's rights."

In this context, it denied Saudi claims that Sanaa had rejected the peace roadmap negotiated between the two sides under Omani mediation, asserting that it had approved the roadmap repeatedly and on several occasions.

Furthermore, the Ministry said that "if the Saudi regime claims the roadmap is ready, then it must move quickly to sign and implement it immediately, without delay or procrastination."

At the same time, it stressed that Saudi claims of supporting the roadmap were contradicted by its objection to the return of stranded Yemeni citizens through Sanaa International Airport.

Moreover, it argued that the Saudi government remains responsible for the continued blockade on Yemen's airports and seaports, as well as for obstructing salary payments and perpetuating the country's economic and humanitarian suffering, despite the terms outlined in the roadmap.

The ministry also described it as "strange" that Saudi Arabia would portray the return of stranded Yemeni citizens and the travel of patients through Sanaa International Airport as "a violation of Yemen's sovereignty or a threat to the Kingdom's security."

Reiterating its position, it said the "Saudi regime is not a neutral party," but the party that declared and continues the war.

Addressing the conflict, the ministry said the Saudi government "continues to sponsor all hostile activities, occupies large parts of Yemen, and coordinates the roles of its proxy forces," adding that it has carried out more than 250,000 airstrikes.

According to the statement, the Saudi-led campaign "spared nothing connected to civilian life, not even cemeteries, and has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis."

The ministry said Saudi Arabia’s reliance on US-"Israeli" aggression to avoid peace commitments and reassert control over Yemen has failed, adding that its criticism of Yemen’s support for Gaza reflects alignment with the "Israeli" occupation. It urged Riyadh to focus on its domestic assets and Vision 2030 projects.

In response to recent events, the ministry rejected Saudi claims of sovereignty defense and warned of escalation risks following attempts to block civilian flights.

It cautioned that further steps could destabilize the region and harm the global economy, urging Saudi Arabia to abandon failed policies and warning it would bear full responsibility for any “hostile actions,” including those involving “Zionist” partners.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition warned of a “firm response” to threats against its territory amid escalating tensions over Yemeni airspace.

Meanwhile on the ground, tensions around Sanaa International Airport come amid a long-standing air blockade on Yemen.

At the same time, a rally called for lifting restrictions, backing the Yemeni Armed Forces and praising Iran’s role, while officials said reopening the airport is a legitimate right and urged full resumption of flights.

Notably, an Iranian civilian aircraft landed in Sanaa carrying over 200 Yemeni passengers, described by local authorities as a breakthrough against a years-long air blockade imposed since 2016.

Despite limited exemptions and brief UN-mediated easing, the restrictions have continued to severely impact civilian travel and humanitarian access.