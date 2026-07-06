Medvedev on US 250th Anniversary: US Cannot Dictate To Other Nations

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said the United States has “no right to impose its will on others,” urging Washington to focus on its domestic problems instead of making decisions for other countries.

In a Telegram post marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, Medvedev questioned whether the United States should be regarded as "a role model or an 'evil empire'" after two and a half centuries of its history.

He concluded that it was neither, adding that "the majority of countries in the world agree" on one point: "America has no right to make decisions for others."

"Every country, small or big, is capable of solving its own problems," Medvedev wrote, stressing that sovereign states should determine their own affairs without outside interference.

Earlier on Saturday, Medvedev conveyed the President's condolences over the martyrdom of Iran's Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his official visit to Tehran.

Medvedev said the visit was carried out on direct instructions from President Vladimir Putin and was dedicated to paying respects to Sayyed Ali Khamenei, reflecting the significance of the moment for Russia-Iran relations.

Speaking to reporters, Medvedev confirmed that he personally delivered messages of sympathy from the Russian president during his meeting with Pezeshkian.

"We expressed our deep sympathy and conveyed condolences ... I held a conversation with President Pezeshkian and also conveyed words of condolence to him from the President of the Russian Federation", he said.

He added that discussions also covered the broader state of Russia-Iran relations and ongoing cooperation between the two countries across international issues.