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Imam of the Oppressed: A Lifetime of Support for Palestine

Imam of the Oppressed: A Lifetime of Support for Palestine
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Infographics by Al-Ahed News

For decades, Imam Khamenei has remained one of the strongest voices advocating for the Palestinian Cause. These selected quotations illustrate the consistency of his position and his enduring support for the Palestinian people.

Imam of the Oppressed: A Lifetime of Support for Palestine

Imam of the Oppressed: A Lifetime of Support for Palestine

Imam of the Oppressed: A Lifetime of Support for Palestine

Iran Palestine ImamKhamenei

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Last Update: 06-07-2026 Hour: 04:36 Beirut Timing

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