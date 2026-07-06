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Imam of the Oppressed: A Lifetime of Support for Palestine
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Infographics by Al-Ahed News
For decades, Imam Khamenei has remained one of the strongest voices advocating for the Palestinian Cause. These selected quotations illustrate the consistency of his position and his enduring support for the Palestinian people.
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