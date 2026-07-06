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Iran’s Top Security Official: Roaring Sea of People Cry for Resistance, Revenge at Leader’s Funeral 

Iran’s Top Security Official: Roaring Sea of People Cry for Resistance, Revenge at Leader’s Funeral 
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 By Staff, Agencies 

Iran’s top security official says mourners attending the funeral of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei en masse are united in their chants of “resistance against enemies and revenge for the blood” of the late Leader.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr said the large crowds participating in the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader reflect the resilience and determination of the Iranian nation.

“Keep your eyes on Iran these days. This is the same Iran that you thought you could bring to its knees in just a few days,” he added.

The SNSC secretary described the vast crowds as a “roaring sea of people” who demand revenge for the blood of late Ayatollah Khamenei and resistance against adversaries.

“This roaring sea of people is now shouting two slogans during the farewell and funeral of their Leader: resistance against enemies and revenge for the blood of Iran's martyred Leader,” he pointed out.

Zolqadr’s post comes as millions of mourners from Iran and other countries performed funeral prayers for the late Imam Khamenei on Sunday. Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani led the prayers at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

In Iran, millions of people from across the country poured into the streets of Tehran for the grand ceremonies, demonstrating national unity and resilience in the face of the profound loss of the late Leader, who was martyred on the first day of the US-“Israeli” unprovoked war of aggression on February 28.

Israel Iran iran supreme national security council snsc UnitedStates ImamKhamenei IslamicRevolution

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Last Update: 06-07-2026 Hour: 04:36 Beirut Timing

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