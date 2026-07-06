Gaza Reality: Disease, Rubble, And Trapped Bodies

By Staff, Agencies

As the “Israeli” occupation continues to breach a US-brokered “ceasefire,” residents across Gaza told CNN they remain trapped amid widespread devastation, saying the agreement has brought no meaningful change, while “Israel” has barred foreign journalists from independently reporting from Gaza since the war began.

Following a two-phase deal after years of bombing and siege, Gaza has seen little progress, with officials warning of a “dangerous status quo” as “Israel” expands its occupation beyond the “Yellow Line” and continues strikes, while Netanyahu said he ordered control of 70% of Gaza and signaled further territorial expansion.

Notably, number of martyrs have continued to rise, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health reporting at least 1,059 Palestinians martyred and 3,429 injured in “Israeli” attacks on Gaza between the Oct. 11 “ceasefire” and June 21.

According to CNN analysis, Health Ministry figures show an average of one child martyred per day in Gaza since October, while a UN commission said “Israel” was continuing genocide by targeting children; residents say “there is no actual ceasefire.”

In parallel, fourteen-year-old Karam, displaced in Deir al-Balah, said his dream was to become a footballer and recalled a “beautiful” life before the war, telling CNN that “now, there is no life,” as Gaza’s coastline has been reduced to scorched land, ruined orchards, and rubble amid ongoing destruction.

At the humanitarian level, more than 1.9 million people in Gaza have been forcibly displaced, with many living in overcrowded tents where the UN reports widespread skin infections and poor sanitation affecting over 80% of sites. Rodents and insects have been seen tearing tents and biting residents, while aid workers report infestations in food supplies and families resorting to makeshift sanitation due to severe shortages.

Meanwhile, aid groups say assistance remains limited under the “Israeli” blockade, with restrictions on supplies and attacks on aid workers forcing reduced services and worsening pressure on civilians.

In addition, the expansion of the “Yellow Line” has driven new displacement in Gaza, forcing families into overcrowded, unsanitary areas amid rubble, sewage, and limited cleanup capacity due to restrictions on equipment.

Separately, thousands remain under Gaza’s rubble, with authorities reporting 784 bodies recovered since the ceasefire and at least 7,500 people still missing. The ICRC warned that delays are making identification increasingly difficult.

However, with no permanent ceasefire in sight, Palestinians in Gaza say deep psychological trauma persists amid uncertainty over rebuilding their lives. An aid worker said children now “simulate funerals,” while others face soaring unemployment and describe storytelling and writing as a way to preserve memory and cope with loss.