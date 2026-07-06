FIFA Reinstates Balogun for Belgium Clash as Trump’s Reported Involvement Sparks Controversy

By Staff, Agencies

FIFA has generated widespread debate after overturning the automatic one-match suspension of United States striker Folarin Balogun, making him eligible to face Belgium in Monday’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match in Seattle.

The decision came after Balogun received a straight red card during the United States’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Initially, the dismissal meant the 25-year-old forward would automatically miss the next match, and there appeared to be no avenue for the suspension to be lifted.

However, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee announced on Sunday that it had invoked Article 27 of its disciplinary code, allowing the mandatory suspension to be suspended for a one-year probationary period. While the red card remains on Balogun’s disciplinary record, he is now free to play against Belgium. Should he commit a similar offense within the next year, the suspended ban will immediately take effect alongside any additional punishment.

The ruling has drawn heightened scrutiny following reports that President Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino after Balogun’s dismissal and urged him to review the incident. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the conversation occurred before FIFA announced its decision. Trump later praised the outcome on Truth Social, thanking FIFA for correcting what he described as "a great injustice."

Balogun has been one of the United States’ standout performers during the tournament, scoring three goals in four matches and serving as a key figure in head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking system. He also found the net against Bosnia and Herzegovina before being sent off following a VAR review that ruled he had committed serious foul play by stepping on defender Tarik Muharemovic’s ankle.

US Soccer welcomed FIFA’s decision, saying it was pleased Balogun would be available for the Belgium match while emphasizing the team’s focus remained on advancing in the tournament.

Pochettino also supported the ruling, maintaining that the red card was undeserved and arguing that his team had already been sufficiently punished by playing with 10 men for nearly half an hour. Although he denied having any involvement in the disciplinary review, he described FIFA’s decision as fair.

The ruling has been met with strong criticism in Europe. UEFA issued a statement expressing disbelief, arguing that FIFA’s interpretation of its disciplinary rules threatens the integrity and credibility of the competition. The organization said the decision was unprecedented and warned that inconsistent application of the rules undermines fair play.

Belgium’s football federation echoed those concerns, stating that the suspension of Balogun’s ban contradicts FIFA World Cup competition regulations. The federation confirmed it is examining all available options to protect the interests of participating teams and uphold the principles of the sport.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia also questioned the timing and reasoning behind FIFA’s action, suggesting the decision resembled an April Fools’ joke rather than a serious disciplinary ruling. He said Belgium’s objections were aimed at defending football’s integrity and ethical standards rather than seeking a competitive advantage.

Pochettino responded by expressing respect for Garcia, saying he understood why the Belgian coach was standing up for his team.

Although FIFA’s decision has sparked controversy, it is not without precedent. The governing body previously used Article 27 to reduce Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension after a red card during a World Cup qualifier, allowing the Portuguese captain to remain eligible for key tournament matches under a one-year probationary arrangement.

Nevertheless, the circumstances surrounding Balogun’s case—particularly the reported conversation between Trump and Infantino—have intensified questions about whether political influence played a role in one of the most closely watched disciplinary decisions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.