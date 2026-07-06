Pezeshkian Pledges To Uphold Martyred Leader’s Legacy: Unity Remains Iran’s Greatest Asset

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pledged to uphold the legacy of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, saying the nation's unity is Iran's "greatest asset" and affirming his commitment to solidarity, consensus, and serving the people.

“The martyred Leader taught everyone that Iran’s greatest asset is its people and their unity,” the president said in a post on his X account on Monday.

He then cited a part of a verse from the Holy Qur’an that orders all “to stand for Allah in pairs or alone.”

“Through empathy, solidarity, and sincere service to the people, we will continue the path of Iran’s dignity, progress, and pride,” the president emphasized.

Pezeshkian’s post came as millions of mourners gathered in Tehran for the historic funeral procession of the martyred Leader, with the capital witnessing an unprecedented display of national unity and grief.

Mourners poured onto the streets of the Iranian capital as the funeral procession for the martyred Leader got underway, in what officials have described as the largest public gathering in the country’s modern history.

The procession, which drew millions of mourners from across the country, also carried the flag-draped coffins of several members of late Ayatollah Khamenei’s family, who were all martyred alongside the Leader on the first day of the recent US-"Israeli" war of aggression on February 28.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said the ultimate goal envisioned by the martyred Leader was the eradication of corruption and the forces of global arrogance.

Speaking during the funeral procession for late Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Monday, Mohseni-Ejei added that the “peak” that the martyred Leader had aspired the Iranian nation to do was the elimination of corruption and arrogant powers.

“The peak that our martyred Leader envisioned and set as a goal for the great Iranian nation was the eradication of corruption and the currents of global arrogance,” he emphasized.

The Judiciary chief reiterated that calls for revenge voiced by the grieving people during late Ayatollah Khamenei’s farewell and funeral ceremonies were aimed at “preventing the enemy from repeating criminal acts.”

“Our dear people, like their martyred Leader, are compassionate and kind, but they want action to be taken against the criminals so that no one dares commit such war crimes and other crimes again,” he said.

Mohseni-Ejei noted that Iranians from all walks of life had spent more than four months participating in public gatherings and ceremonies in support of the main objectives of the Islamic establishment, which are based on the realization of divine causes and the elimination of oppression and corruption.