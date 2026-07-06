Imam Khamenei... How Did He Shape the Philosophy of Resistance?

By Ali Abadi

Martyr Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei is best remembered as the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the leader who preserved the legacy of the Islamic Revolution founded by Imam Khomeini and strengthened the institutions of the Iranian state over more than three and a half decades. Yet one of his greatest achievements extended far beyond Iran’s borders. He is widely regarded as one of the foremost architects of the idea of resistance in the region.

Since assuming the leadership of the Islamic Republic in 1989, and following in the path of Imam Khomeini, Imam Khamenei did not view resistance as a temporary policy dictated by shifting balances of power, nor merely as a military alliance or a network of armed movements. Instead, he worked to transform it into a comprehensive intellectual doctrine- one with its own creed, language, objectives, and distinctive understanding of history, conflict, and the future of the region.

This vision reached its fullest expression during the Al-Aqsa Flood war, when his speeches came to resemble comprehensive political and strategic manifestos. In them, he articulated his philosophy of the conflict, defined the mission of the Resistance, identified the true nature of the enemy, outlined the standards by which victory and defeat should be measured, and clarified the roles expected of both peoples and states alike.

Resistance... A Civilizational Project, Not Merely a Rifle

Imam Khamenei does not confine resistance to armed struggle or to groups fighting “Israel”. Rather, he sees it as a political and civilizational project that embodies the will of peoples to confront foreign domination and redefine the identity of the region. For this reason, he consistently elevates the discussion beyond the realm of day-to-day politics, framing it instead as a struggle between two competing visions: the project of hegemony and arrogance, and the project of independence and the empowerment of the oppressed.

From this perspective, Palestine is not portrayed in his discourse as a national cause belonging solely to one people. Instead, it is presented as a universal moral and humanitarian cause that tests the conscience of both nations and governments. It is for this reason that he described Gaza as “the defining measure between truth and falsehood”-a characterization that reflects his view that the Palestinian cause has transcended its geographical boundaries to become an issue of profound ideological and human significance.

The Resistance Front... A Decentralized Network

Among the most prominent concepts in Imam Khamenei’s discourse is that of the Resistance Front. He argues that recent developments have underscored the strategic importance of building and strengthening this front, stating: “The presence of the Resistance Front in the region is one of the most consequential issues, and it must be strengthened day by day.”

As he presents it, however, the Resistance Front is not a single military command or a centralized operations room directing all its members. Rather, it is a decentralized network of movements and forces united by a common objective, supporting one another while each retains its own independent decision-making. For this reason, he has repeatedly emphasized that Iran’s support for the resistance does not mean that it commands or controls it; instead, Iran stands by these movements because it considers itself part of a shared struggle.

Accordingly, he has consistently stressed the need to reinforce the Resistance Front, viewing it as the principal guarantee against “Israeli military expansion. Reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s commitment, he declared: “Iran will stand alongside the Palestinian fighters and the mujahideen of Hezbollah, and it will provide them with every form of assistance within its capacity.”

Victory Is Measured by the Achievement of Objectives

Imam Martyr Khamenei redefines the concept of victory, moving beyond conventional military metrics. In his view, victory is not measured by the number of casualties, the scale of destruction, or the amount of territory brought under control. Rather, it is determined by the extent to which each side succeeds in achieving its political objectives.

For this reason, he consistently argued that the resistance’s ability to endure and remain steadfast despite the immense cost meant that “Israel” had failed to achieve its fundamental goals of expansion and domination. That failure, in itself, constituted a strategic victory for the resistance.

This vision replaces the notion of “military decisiveness” with that of “eroding the enemy’s will.” In this framework, the capacity to persevere becomes the most powerful weapon on the battlefield. It is in this context that Imam Martyr Khamenei affirmed:

Patience is a source of strength.

Patience is a fundamental element of power.

Peoples are the decisive factor.

Resistance is passed down from one generation to the next.

Time works against “Israel”.

“Israel”... The Beginning of Decline

Imam Khamenei described the Al-Aqsa Flood operation as a strategic turning point. From the very first days, he did not interpret it merely as a successful military strike by the resistance, but as a defining moment in “Israel’s” history.

At the time, he stated: “The Zionist entity has suffered an irreparable defeat.” By this, he did not mean a direct battlefield loss alone, but rather the collapse of “Israel’s” image as an invincible power—a perception that had long formed the foundation of “Israeli” deterrence.

In his view, October 7 did not bring about the end of “Israel”, but it did open a new phase characterized by the erosion of deterrence, the loss of confidence, and the beginning of a trajectory of decline.

The Palestinian People... Initiators, Not Instruments

One of the ideas Imam Khamenei has consistently emphasized is his rejection of the Western and “Israeli” narrative that portrays the Palestinian resistance as a tool of regional powers. Just days after October 7, 2023, he stated a phrase he would later repeat on several occasions: “The Palestinians themselves planned and carried out this action.”

Through this, he sought to establish a central theme in his discourse: that the Palestinian is not a proxy for anyone, but an independent historical actor, and that the will of peoples is what produces major historical events—even when external support is present. In doing so, he attempts to shift the analytical framework away from the concept of “proxy wars” toward that of an independent national Resistance.

The United States... The De Facto Director of the War

Imam Martyr Khamenei does not view “Israel” as an independent actor, nor does he separate “Israel” from the United States. He insists that Washington holds the strategic decision-making authority regarding the conflict with “Israel”, stating: “The United States is not merely a supporter, but the actual director of operations.”

From this perspective, the conflict is not merely a confrontation with “Israel” alone, but a broader struggle against the Western system of hegemony. For this reason, from the earliest days of the war in Gaza, he called for holding the American administration accountable alongside “Israel”, stressing that what is taking place cannot be separated from American will.

The Battle Begins with Awareness

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of Imam Khamenei’s project is that he does not confine resistance to the battlefield. In his view, the media and narrative sphere are no less important than the rifle itself. He has stated: “Confronting the Zionist narrative is a duty parallel to military struggle.”

For this reason, he has repeatedly emphasized the concept of “Jihad of Clarification” [Jihad al-Tabyin- that is, confronting competing narratives, exposing what he considers media distortion, and preventing the inversion of victim and perpetrator. In the same context, as also reflected in the book Knowing the Enemy published by the Islamic Revolution Cultural and Research Institute, which compiles a number of his speeches, he stresses that control over media and public opinion is one of the enemy’s most important tools, and that the duty of the supporters of the resistance is to expose misinformation and safeguard public awareness.

He saw that the battle begins in the realm of consciousness before it reaches the battlefield itself. Losing the narrative can be more dangerous than losing ground.

Resistance... An Idea That Does Not Die

Perhaps the most expressive illustration of this philosophy came in his statement following the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. On that occasion, he did not speak of the loss of a leader, but of the continuity of a project, saying:

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has departed from us physically, but his spirit, his path, and his voice will remain with us forever.”

This statement encapsulates a central idea in his worldview: that the survival of a project does not depend on the presence of individuals, but on the endurance of the idea itself and its transmission across generations. In this formulation lies the essence of his conception of resistance: it is not bound to a leader, an organization, or a specific historical moment, but rather to an idea that renews itself every time its opponents believe they have brought it to an end.

Conclusion

Some may disagree with Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s vision of resistance, or with its political and military choices. Yet it is difficult to deny that he articulated a coherent intellectual project that, over the course of decades, transformed resistance from a reactive response to occupation into a comprehensive political theory—one with its own definitions of victory and defeat, of the state and its peoples, and of the very nature of conflict in the region.

For this reason, his true legacy may not lie in the number of battles fought by the Axis of Resistance, nor in the extent of Iran’s regional influence, but rather in the intellectual framework he left behind. It is a framework that continues to serve as the reference point through which resistance movements in the region understand themselves, their adversaries, and the future.

Imam Martyr Khamenei’s speeches reveal a vision of resistance built on an interconnected set of principles, which can be summarized in four major pillars:

● Resistance is a civilizational creed, not merely a military option.

● The Palestinian cause stands at the center of the confrontation with the Western system of hegemony.

● Steadfastness and the failure of the adversary’s objectives are the true measure of victory, not the scale of losses.

● Resistance is a continuous historical project that transcends individuals and organizations, grounded in the cohesion of peoples, the unity of fronts, and the persistence of awareness.

This vision did not remain theoretical. It became the intellectual and practical framework through which resistance forces in the region have interpreted the conflict, set their priorities, and shaped their vision of the future.