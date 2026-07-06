Arab League Slams ’Israeli’ Demolition in Bint Jbeil, S Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby on Sunday condemned the "Israeli" occupation forces' [IOF] demolition of an entire neighborhood in the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil, describing it as “an extension of the barbaric and brutal behavior” practiced by "Israel".

In an official statement, Elaraby said that “the policy of collective punishment against residents constitutes a blatant and unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law.”

He stressed that targeting civilian areas exacerbates the suffering of non-combatants and undermines the foundational rules of international law.

The Arab League chief called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance against the "Israeli" expansionist drive.

He reiterated the urgent need to halt all violations and provide protection for civilians across the region.

The IOF continues to breach the ceasefire agreement through a series of ongoing operations, including airstrikes carried out by warplanes and drones, the dropping of explosive ordnance from surveillance aircraft, and artillery shelling and ground-sweeping operations.

Explosive demolition operations in several villages have caused massive destruction, the largest of which occurred in the town of Majdal Zoun, where a detonation reportedly split the village in two.

"Israeli" media reports have revealed that the massive demolition in Majdal Zoun was carried out after "Israel" secured Lebanon's signature on the widely rejected US-brokered framework agreement.

According to the Makor Rishon newspaper on July 4, occupation troops transported tons of explosives into a tunnel beneath the village before detonating them in one of the largest such operations in the area, flattening the terrain, dramatically altering the town's landscape, and effectively splitting it in two.

Forces on the ground were reportedly instructed to delay the blast until the agreement was finalized, after which they were given the green light to proceed.

The trilateral deal was met with widespread protests across several Lebanese regions, as well as mounting political and popular condemnation.

Senior officials and lawmakers denounced the text as asymmetrical and accused it of entrenching and legitimizing the occupation, particularly as "Israeli" leaders have explicitly stated their intention to remain in southern Lebanon and reserve the right to freely target Lebanese residents and claim their lives.