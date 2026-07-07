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Imam of the Oppressed

 

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Imam of the Oppressed: Iraq Through Imam Khamenei’s Words

Imam of the Oppressed: Iraq Through Imam Khamenei’s Words
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Infographics by Abir Qanso

A nation of ancient civilization and enduring resilience, Iraq has long occupied a special place in Imam Khamenei's remarks. These selected quotations underscore his confidence in Iraq's future and the deep spiritual bond linking the Iraqi and Iranian peoples.

Imam of the Oppressed: Iraq Through Imam Khamenei’s Words

Imam of the Oppressed: Iraq Through Imam Khamenei’s Words

Imam of the Oppressed: Iraq Through Imam Khamenei’s Words

Iran Iraq ImamKhamenei

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