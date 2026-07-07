After Tehran, Millions Join Funeral Prayers for Martyred Leader in Qom

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of mourners have gathered at the Holy Jamkaran Mosque in Qom to offer funeral prayers for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family.

The funeral prayer was led by Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli on Tuesday morning, drawing millions of worshippers, religious scholars, government officials, military commanders, and other dignitaries.

Following the prayer, a funeral procession started to move from the Jamkaran Mosque to the Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh.

Large crowds had begun arriving in Qom from across the country since the previous afternoon, filling the courtyards and prayer halls of the Jamkaran Mosque before dawn.

Processions of mourners, traveling on foot and by vehicle while carrying red banners alongside the Iranian national flag, continued to converge on the site.

The multi-day funeral began on Friday Imam Khamenei’s body lying in state at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla and foreign dignitaries and religious figures paying their respects. It continued on Saturday and Sunday with a public farewell and prayers, respectively.

On Monday, large crowds packed the streets of Tehran as the funeral convoy made its way through the Iranian capital.

The ceremonies will continue in Iraq on Wednesday. The final funeral rites are set to take place on Thursday in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, where Imam Khamenei will be buried at the shrine of Imam Rida [PBUH], the eighth Shia Imam, in accordance with the martyred Leader’s will.

Imam Khamenei was assassinated, alongside some of his family members, on February 28, the first day of the 40-day illegal war of aggression waged by the United States and the “Israeli” entity against Iran.

The Assembly of Experts subsequently appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution.