UKMTO: Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile near Oman

By Staff, Agencies

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile early Tuesday while sailing in the Gulf of Oman near Oman’s Limah, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency [UKMTO].

The agency said the vessel was hit on its port side while traveling southbound approximately 8 nautical miles [15 kilometers] east of Limah, causing a fire onboard.

No casualties or environmental impact have been reported, while the vessel is said to have sustained significant damage. The crew remains safe, according to reports.

The incident comes as regional maritime tensions remain elevated amid ongoing Iran-US talks and heightened attention on shipping activity in the Gulf of Oman and surrounding waters.

Tehran has previously called on vessels operating in the region to adhere to designated navigation requirements and avoid unauthorized routes.

In a statement posted on X in response to repeated inquiries, Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority [PGSA] said any transit “outside the framework set by PGSA” would not fall under guarantees of safe passage and would not benefit from insurance coverage or related responsibilities.

The authority added that any consequences resulting from movement through unauthorized routes would fall on “the owner, operator, and commander of the vessel.”