Iran’s Qalibaf: Those behind Imam Khamenei’s Assassination Will Be Punished

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf confirmed that the perpetrators behind the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei would ultimately be punished, stressing that his martyrdom has strengthened public resolve.

In a message on Monday, Qalibaf praised the massive funeral procession for the late Leader, who was martyred on February 28, the first day of the US- “Israeli” aggression against Iran, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic’s system would firmly continue to stand.

He further underlined that mourning the Leader’s martyrdom had become “an epic of awareness and resolve,” adding that it had “given renewed momentum to the movement toward the definitive victory of Islamic Iran and the Islamic world.”

Addressing public demonstrations in recent months, Qalibaf noted in his message that Iranians had consistently expressed their strong opposition toward the United States and “Israel”.

“The people, who have served as the driving force and steadfast supporters of their Revolution for the past 47 years, have, over the past four months, chanted ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to ‘Israel’’ every night, expressing their hatred and revulsion toward those who martyred our Leader and demanding revenge,” he stressed.

Qalibaf also vowed that those responsible for attacks on Iran and for the martyrdom of the Leader, high-ranking officials and thousands of innocent people would face punishment.

He further stressed that the “final step of vengeance” would be achieved through the “liberation of Holy Al-Quds,” from the shackles of the Zionist entity.

The Iranian top official also said the public had reaffirmed its support for Iran’s current leadership following the funeral of the late Leader.

“The awakened nation bid farewell to its Leader and renewed its allegiance to our new Leader, Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei,” Qalibaf emphasized.

Praising public loyalty, he said Iranians had remained committed to the causes of the Islamic Revolution.

“We must be grateful to these people, who have not retreated by even the slightest measure from the luminous path” of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, the late Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and the martyrs, he stressed.

He also emphasized that recent events had demonstrated the resilience of Iran’s political system.

“Today, the world has understood that the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to exist and are everlasting, and that with the support of these people there is neither deadlock nor defeat,” Qalibaf stressed.

The parliament speaker also described the Iranian people as steadfast in confronting external pressure, saying they had maintained a spirit of resistance while becoming more organized over time.

Concluding his message, he underlined officials should continue to defend the country through military preparedness, diplomacy, and negotiations, while also focusing on improving economic conditions for people.

“No efforts should be spared in safeguarding their rights, whether at missile launchers in defense of the country, or through diplomacy and negotiations or by serving the people to improve their economic and living conditions,” he said.