When the Imam Refused to Meet the US President

By Fatima Salameh

Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has long been known for his humility and simple way of life – a quality that is evident in his daily conduct without the need for words or self-praise. One only has to witness the way he receives thousands of visitors from every segment of society, listening attentively to them and engaging with them personally; to appreciate the deep human connection he maintains with ordinary people, free from barriers, formality, or pretension.

This closeness is not limited to public gatherings. It is reflected even more profoundly in the way he interacts with children and young people. On many occasions, Imam Khamenei can be seen listening to them attentively, speaking to them in simple, heartfelt language, and making them feel valued and respected. These spontaneous moments reveal the character of a leader who sees no separation between his position of leadership and his human role. He unites the two through humility, compassion, and genuine closeness to the people- qualities that have made his presence in the hearts of his supporters more than a matter of official leadership, but one of deep spiritual and human connection.

Yet that compassion and gentleness are matched by unwavering firmness when it comes to confronting enemies. Imam Khamenei neither compromises nor accommodates his adversaries; he speaks his mind and stands by his position as long as he believes it is right.

In this context, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, the former Director General of Lebanon’s General Security, recounted an incident during an earlier appearance on the Al-Ahed podcast. While visiting the United States, he met with the director of the CIA, who asked whether he had ever been to Iran.

“Yes,” Ibrahim replied.

“What do you do there?” the CIA chief asked.

Ibrahim responded with a smile, “What do I do here?”

“You coordinate,” the CIA director said.

“And I coordinate with the Iranians too,” Ibrahim replied.

Major General Ibrahim continued:

“I explained to the American official that Iran plays an active role in Lebanon, and as a security official, I have to coordinate with it just as I coordinate with other parties.”

When the US official asked which figures he met during his visits to Iran, Ibrahim said he met with Iranian security officials. The official then asked who the highest-ranking person he had met there was.

“I met Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei,” Ibrahim replied.

Ibrahim recalled that his answer took the American official by surprise. The official asked his aides to leave the room so they could continue the conversation in private.

He then told Ibrahim that US President Barack Obama wanted to visit Tehran and meet with Imam Khamenei, asking him to help facilitate the visit through his channels of communication and contribute to making it happen.

When Ibrahim asked what the purpose of such a visit would be, the American official replied that it was intended to revive what he described as “the legacy of President Nixon’s visit to China.”

Ibrahim explained, however, that he did not have direct access to Imam Khamenei. His only meeting with him had been arranged in advance through a special invitation, following a meeting with the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, the martyred Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who had played a key role in facilitating the contact and securing the appointment.

“I was then asked whether I thought Imam Khamenei would receive Obama,” Ibrahim recalled. “I told him, ‘I don’t think so.’”

When Major General Ibrahim returned to Lebanon, he relayed the conversation to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Sayyed Nasrallah expressed a similar view, saying he did not expect such a meeting to take place. However, he refrained from giving a definitive answer before making the necessary inquiries.

A few days later, Ibrahim received a phone call from Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah conveying a decisive response from Tehran:

“Sayyed, regarding that matter: he is not welcome.”

The message was an unequivocal rejection of the proposed visit.