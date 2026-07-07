Iran’s FM to Trump: Honor Your Signature

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran will not enter negotiations for a final deal while threats continue, arguing that pressure against Iran would undermine diplomatic efforts.

In a post on X, Araghchi said millions of Iranians had gathered in support of Iran’s martyred Leader, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and his legacy, adding that neither the Iranian public nor the country’s armed forces were affected by threats.

“Millions of proud Iranians rallied in unity to honor Grand Ayatollah Khamenei and his legacy. Neither them nor our Brave Armed Forces are moved by any threats,” Araghchi wrote.

He also referred to a memorandum of understanding, saying that a provision within the document states that negotiations on a final agreement would not begin if threats continued. “Para 13 of the MoU is clear: Negotiations on final Deal will not commence if threats continue. Honor your signature,” Araghchi said.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would either reach a deal ‌with Iran or “finish the job,” renewing his threat of military action against Tehran as it remains evidently steadfast and defiant, particularly as it bids farewell to its longtime leader.

“We’re either going to make a deal or we’re going to finish the job. OK. And it won’t be tough to finish the job. I’d rather make a deal, because I don’t want to affect 91 million people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply.... ‌They ⁠don’t have any money now. We haven’t given them any money,” he claimed.

For his part, Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf responded by calling Trump a “deluded” president.

Qalibaf stressed that the people of Iran reject the language of threats, warning that those addressing them must do so with respect, otherwise they will face a different response.