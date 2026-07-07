18 Wounded as Explosions Rock Damascus during Macron’s Visit to Syria

By staff, Agencies

At least 18 people have been wounded after two explosive devices went off in the Syrian capital, Damascus, as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the country.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said four police officers were among those wounded in the blasts, the state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

Television footage showed plumes of smoke rising over the city.

The blasts occurred near the Ministry of Tourism and a hotel where Macron was meant to be staying during a visit to the capital for talks with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

Macron’s office said the president, who was on his way to meet Al-Sharaa, did not hear ⁠the blasts and the visit continued as normal.

The Interior Ministry told SANA that the blasts took place “outside the security zone designated for the French President’s residence, and did not pose any direct threat to the residence or the official visit program, which is proceeding according to the planned schedule”.

Authorities have sealed off roads and an investigation is under way.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the two explosive devices were improvised. One was placed inside a vehicle parked along the roadside, while the other was concealed in a trash container,” the Interior Ministry said, as cited by SANA.

“Investigations are under way to establish the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible.”