AEOI Chief: Iran’s Nuclear Progress Built on Long-Term Vision of the Martyred Leader

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] says the Islamic Republic’s nuclear industry has reached its current level of advancement through the guidance and support of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In a televised interview on Tuesday, Mohammad Eslami said the country’s long-term strategic policies, formulated under the martyred Leader’s direction, established the foundation for the development of Iran’s nuclear technology and electricity generation capabilities.

He said Iran had continued to move forward despite sustained efforts by its adversaries to impede the country’s scientific and technological progress.

“Despite all the obstacles and difficulties that Iran's enemies have created to prevent the country from succeeding, and despite the numerous operations they have carried out since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, by God's grace, this objective, namely the country's progress, has been realized, and Iran's standing has been transformed,” Eslami stated.

Addressing the country’s broader scientific achievements, Eslami said the martyred Leader had consistently supported strategic sectors, particularly nuclear technology, from the earliest stages.

“In both the defense sector and strategic fields that contribute to national strength, such as nuclear technology, the martyred Leader stood firmly from the very beginning with remarkable perseverance,” he said.

Eslami noted that Iran’s general development policies had been designed with a long-term outlook, emphasizing that they called for the expansion of nuclear power generation and research into nuclear fusion decades before the technology became a major focus of international scientific efforts.

“The country's general policies were formulated with extraordinary foresight. Even at that time, the general policies in the field of energy specifically called for the development of nuclear power plants and nuclear fusion technology. Today, thirty years later, fusion technology is regarded as a new source of virtually limitless energy, comparable to the energy of the sun,” he said.

“The developed world is now pursuing this technology at great speed, with countries actively engaged in research in this field. Yet our martyred Leader issued these directives three decades ago,” he added.

Eslami said the martyred Leader first set the goal of achieving 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity generation capacity in 2007, describing the objective as an enduring national priority.

He said the first unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is currently operational, while construction continues on the facility’s second and third units.

According to Eslami, plans have also been finalized for additional nuclear power plants along Iran’s southern coastline, in Khuzestan Province, and in the northern province of Golestan. Environmental assessments have been partly completed, with the projects now entering the contracting stage.

He added that engineering contracts have already been signed for a planned 5,000-megawatt nuclear power plant in Hormozgan Province.

“This project forms part of the plan to achieve the target of producing 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity by the [Iranian calendar] year 1420 (beginning March 20, 2041), a goal that has been among the martyred Leader’s stated priorities since 2007,” he said.

Eslami added that, under Iran’s long-term development strategy, new nuclear power plants are expected to begin coming online around 2030 and 2031 to help meet the country’s industrial and household electricity needs.

Highlighting the performance of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Eslami said the facility has generated 80 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity since it began operations.

He said producing the same amount of electricity using fossil fuels would have required more than 130 million barrels of oil, valued at approximately $10 billion at current market prices.

The AEOI chief also noted that the plant has generated economic returns equivalent to around two and a half times its initial investment during its 12 years of operation, while retaining an estimated service life of another 50 years.

“This demonstrates the plant’s strong economic viability as well as its significant environmental advantages through reduced pollution,” he said.

Eslami said Iran’s nuclear program extends beyond electricity generation, underscoring its contribution to the healthcare sector through the production of radiopharmaceuticals.

According to the AEOI chief, the organization now produces around 80 radiopharmaceuticals that are supplied to medical centers and nuclear medicine facilities under an agreement with the country’s Food and Drug Administration.

“Approximately 1.5 million people benefit from these products each year,” he said.

Eslami added that Iran also exports radiopharmaceuticals whenever scheduled air transportation is available, noting that exports are only disrupted when suitable transport routes are unavailable.

Concluding the interview, Eslami referred to the widespread farewell and funeral ceremonies held for the martyred Leader, saying the large public turnout reflected the awareness and commitment of the Iranian nation.