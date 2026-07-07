Farage Resigns as MP to Fight By-Election Amid Financial Scrutiny

By Staff, Agencies

British anti-immigration politician Nigel Farage announced on Tuesday that he will resign as a member of parliament and contest a snap by-election, describing the vote as an opportunity for the public to judge his conduct amid growing scrutiny over his financial affairs.

The move comes as Farage, whose Reform UK party continues to lead national opinion polls, faces mounting pressure over allegations that he failed to disclose gifts, including reported support from a convicted fraudster.

Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog had been investigating the Reform UK leader over donations received from two wealthy individuals. His resignation means those investigations will now be paused.

In a televised address, Farage said he wanted the voters of Clacton, the southeast England constituency he has represented for the past two years, to determine whether he deserved to remain in public office.

“This will be a people versus the establishment by-election,” Farage said, describing the contest as an opportunity for voters to express their dissatisfaction with Britain's political establishment.

Farage entered parliament on his eighth attempt during the July 2024 general election after playing a leading role in the campaign for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

Reform UK, which advocates mass deportations of undocumented migrants and the abolition of net-zero emissions targets, has remained ahead of the governing Labour Party in opinion polls for more than a year.

According to the report, growing concern within Labour that Reform UK could win the next general election, expected in 2029, contributed to the political pressure that preceded Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation last month.