Trump Signals Possible Return of Turkey to F-35 Program

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Washington is considering reopening the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, signaling a potential shift in the long-running dispute that strained relations between the two NATO allies after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense system.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said Turkey's participation in the F-35 program would be reviewed.

“That’s a decision we’re going to make. It’s a great plane, the best plane by far, and it’s certainly something we will consider,” Trump said.

Turkey was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 after acquiring the Russian S-400 missile defense system, which Washington argued posed security risks to the advanced fighter aircraft.

The dispute later resulted in US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), affecting Turkish defense projects and further straining bilateral relations.

Ankara has repeatedly called for its return to the F-35 program and the removal of US sanctions, viewing both as key steps toward restoring defense cooperation with Washington.

Trump indicated he was prepared to pursue that course, despite acknowledging that lifting CAATSA sanctions would also require action by the US Congress.

Asked whether the sanctions would be removed, Trump replied, “We're going to be taking the sanctions off,” adding, “We don't want to sanction friends.”

Erdogan expressed confidence that Trump would honor his commitment, stating that the US president had personally assured him the issue would be resolved.

“Mr. Trump has also personally given us his word on this matter,” Erdogan said, adding that he believes the NATO summit will produce a favorable decision regarding Turkey's return to the F-35 program.