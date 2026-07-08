IRG: 85 US Military Sites Targeted in Retaliation For US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced launching a retaliatory operation against 85 key US military sites in response to the American aggression on Iran.

In a statement issued by the IRG Public Relations Department, the force said its naval and aerospace units conducted a joint missile and drone operation against US military facilities in Salman Port, the Fifth Naval Region of Bahrain, and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

The IRG also announced that it had downed a US MQ-9 drone that was attempting to interfere with the operation.

The statement came hours after the US Central Command [CENTCOM] announced that it had carried out a series of "powerful strikes" against Iran.

The IRG said the US attacks targeted several coastal bases and civillian locations in Hormozgan and Khuzestan provinces in the early hours of the morning.

It noted that the attacks came as millions participated in the funeral procession and farewell ceremonies for Iran's martyred leader, accusing Washington of violating agreements and undermining the Islamabad Memorandum.

The Iranian force further said the US attacks followed the global impact of the large-scale funeral ceremonies, which it said represented a defeat for Washington.

The announcement followed reports of explosions near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik in southern Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media reported that strikes in Sirik targeted a commercial pier and fishing port, with several people wounded by shrapnel.

Notably, the IRG announcement came amid heightened security measures across the Gulf.

Kuwait's military announced that it was responding to missile and drone attacks, while reports and footage showed the activation of air defense systems in Bahrain.

The escalation follows a series of developments across the region, including Iran's condemnation of the US decision to reinstate sanctions on Iranian oil.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Washington's revocation of the temporary sanctions waiver violated Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum and demonstrated "bad faith, instability, and unreliability" by the US administration.

The ministry warned that the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences of breaching the agreement and said Tehran would take measures necessary to protect its national interests and security.

The escalation coincided with renewed "Israeli" attacks on southern Lebanon, with airstrikes targeting Beit Yahoun, the area between Braachit and Beit Yahoun, and Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, while artillery shelled the outskirts of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa and Meifadoun.